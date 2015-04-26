TidalFacts: Jay Z Defends TIDAL Against Your Hatred On Twitter

Let’s face it. There has been an overwhelming negative connotation associated with TIDAL since its March 30 launch, but just because Twitter trolls like to tweet about it, doesn’t mean it should be reported as fact.

Also, Jay Z rarely uses Twitter but on this tranquil Sunday afternoon, Hova has apparently had enough of all the side dissing and decided the clear the social media area with some facts.

For starters, the Hip-Hop mogul was fierce with his debunking of the notion that TIDAL was created so the celebrities such as Beyoncé, Madonna, Kanye West among others, could just eat off of us lowly consumers.

“Tidal pays 75% royalty rate to ALL artists, writers and producers – not just the founding members on stage,” he stated. “There are many big companies that are spending millions on a smear campaign. We are not anti-anyone, we are pro-artist & fan. We made Tidal for fans. We have more than just music. We have video, exclusive concerts, tickets for events early, live sports!”

He also made a thinly veiled reference to Suge Knight’s infamous Source Awards speech: “Indie artists who want to work directly w/ us keep 100% of their music. “If you don’t want the CEOs all in the videos” haa”

On April 18, Andy Chen, the CEO of Aspiro, was outed, giving the naysayers wiggle room to report that TIDAL was a failed operation. On the contrary, Shawn Carter is claiming that TIDAL is nearly a million subscribers is just under a month’s time.

Scroll through the pages below to see Jay Z’s full defense of TIDAL. Let us know if you feel he has a valid case or not.

