Lauryn Hill Speaks On Musical Hiatus

As Lauryn Hill has stepped out of hiding, the former member of The Fugees reveals where she has been and why she decided to step away from music.

Ever since placing herself in exile, many have only wondered what was going on in her mind and appearances only made fans scratch their heads in disbelief of the woman before them.

During an interview with NPRMusic, Ms. Hill finally sets the record straight on why she stepped away when she could have ruled Hip-Hop.

“…partly, the support system that I needed was not necessarily in place. There were things about myself, personal-growth things, that I had to go through in order to feel like it was worth it.”

The singer/rapper elaborated on the lack of industry presence when it came to catering to the needs of their artists outside of music and not providing the necessary creative space.

“In fact, as musicians and artists, it’s important we have an environment — and I guess when I say environment, I really mean the [music] industry, that really nurtures these gifts. Oftentimes, the machine can overlook the need to take care of the people who produce the sounds that have a lot to do with the health and well-being of society, or at least some aspect of society. And it’s important that people be given the time that they need to go through, to grow, so that the consciousness level of the general public is properly affected.”

Along with the music industry, Hill noted the fact that she is the mother to 5 children, so it was necessary that she make sure her kids were taken care of before she even thought about placing focus back on her career. Now with her youngest child being 2, she now feels like she can perform more and is starting to feel the energy once again.

“I’m starting to get excited again. Believe it or not, I think what people are attracted to about me, if anything, is my passion. People got exposed to my passion through music and song first. I think people might realize, you know, ‘We love the way she sounds, we love the music, but I think we just love how fearless she is. How boundless she is, when it comes to what she wants to do.’ And I think that can be infectious.”

From the sound of things, it feels like a new album isn’t just an urban legend anymore. Keep your fingers crossed.