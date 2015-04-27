Future Takes Us To Little Mexico In “Trap Ni**as” [VIDEO]

After teasing fans with a clip, Future continues his Monster Mondays series with an official visual for “Trap Ni**as.”

The track appears on Fewcha’s 56 Nights mixtape. Directed by Unkle Luc, the video shows the Atlanta rapper in his Kirkwood neighborhood, which he commonly refers to as Little Mexico. Like any trap, there are plenty of corner boys making hand-to-hand sales.

Expect cameos from ManManSavage, 21 Savage, and Key!.

Peep Future’s “Trap Ni**as” below.

Photo: YouTube