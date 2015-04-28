CLOSE
Kehlani Drops Sultry Jam “The Way” ft. Chance The Rapper | Wired Tracks 4.28.15

Songstress Kehlani is quite possibly one of music’s next superstars. Taking a moment to appreciate her new mixtape, You Should Be Here, Hip-Hop Wired highlights the Chance The Rapper-assisted cut “The Way” in Wired Tracks.

The sultry tune is an early fan-favorite from the project, and justifiably so. Sonically, it’s the kind of song that could take your night from the couch to the bedroom (unless the couch is your thing). Per usual, Kehlani’s pen game is strong, and Chance meets her in the middle (no pun intended) with a verse that gives the cut a conversational vibe.

Stream “They Way” below. There, you’ll also find songs from Sage The Gemini, Sean Price, Bad Lucc, and more.

Sage The Gemini ft. Trey Songz – “Guantanamera”

Blended Babies ft. Sir Michael Rocks, Asher Roth, Like (of Pac Div) & Jon B – “Shadows”

Bad Lucc ft. Problem – “Bobby’s World”

Sean Price – “S.E.A.N.”

Appleby ft. Anthony White – “Bitter Boy”

Dolphin – “Young Black Mind”

