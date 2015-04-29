French Montana Debuts “Off The Rip” ft. Chinx & N.O.R.E. | Wired Tracks 4.29.15

CLOSE
French Montana feeds fans a new track called “Off The Rip” as he continues to prep his sophomore dish Mac & Cheese 4.

The Bronx rapper makes this track a New York City affair, as he trades verses with Coke Boys brethren Chinx and Queens’ own N.O.R.E.

Peep Wired Tracks below, where you’ll find French’s “Off The Rip” and new releases from Tree and Chris Crack, Elijah Blake, and more.

https://soundcloud.com/djfunkflexapp/french-montana-ft-chinx-nore-off-the-rip

Photo:

Elijah Blake ft. Dej Loaf – “I Just Wanna..”

Tree & Chris Crack – “I Just Want My Bread B*tch”

https://soundcloud.com/djfunkflexapp/troy-ave-june-5th

Troy Ave – “June 5th”

https://soundcloud.com/marvelousmagmusic/im-from-brooklyn-feat-skyzoo-brenton-prod-by-j57

Marvelous Mag ft. Skyzoo & Brenton – “I’m From Brooklyn”

