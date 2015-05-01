Kendrick Lamar Talks Reebok & Pursuing A Career In Rap [VIDEO]

Reebok Classic and Finish Line roll out episode one of Studio Sessions, a new series that will give insight into the lives, styles, and creative processes of their favorite artists, starring Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick partnered with Reebok and is the face of their new Ventilator campaign (discussed in Hip-Hop Wired’s Fresh Selects). In the brief clip, he discusses his earliest experiences wearing the brand and what made him pursue rap as a career.

Peep the footage below.

—

Photo: YouTube