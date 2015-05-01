Lil’ Kim’s Ex-Boyfriend Guilty Of Ordering 6 Murders

Lil’ Kim‘s ex-boyfriend served up over a handful of hits, but we’re not talking music. Today (May 1), Damion “World” Hardy was found guilty of ordering six murders in Brooklyn.

Reports the New York Post:

A schizo​phrenic​ former drug kingpin ​– ​who once dated rapper Lil’ Kim​ –​ was found guilty ​in Brooklyn federal court Wednesday​ ​of ordering six murders. Damion “World” Hardy, who led a drug crew that terrorized the Lafayette Gardens projects in ​Bedford-Stuyvesant during the late 1990s, was also convicted of drug dealing, attempted murder and kidnapping​. He faces a mandatory life term. Hardy, who once feuded with former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson over the death of the boxer’s pal, ​was expressionless as the verdict was read. He was heavily medicated during the trial to subdue his taste for courtroom rants.

The defense tried to for years to convince a judge that Hardy—who once schemed on robbing rappers—was not fit to stand trial due to his schizophrenia. However, the judge felt he was just sane enough.

Ultimately, Hardy was done in thanks to people from his own crew snitching on him in court.

The struggle is very real.

—

Photo: NYPD