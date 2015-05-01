Rick Ross Sends Floyd Mayweather $10K Worth Of Belaire

Rick Ross is going to miss this Saturday’s Mayweather vs. Pacquiao fight. So to make up for it, Rozay sent Floyd Mayweather 200 bottles of Belaire.

Reports Page Six:

Mayweather’s buddy Rick Ross sent the boxer 200 bottles of bubbly — that’s more than $10,000 worth of booze — ahead of this weekend’s mega fight against Manny Pacquiao.

A source tells Page Six Ross had the Luc Belaire sparkling wine delivered to Mayweather’s Las Vegas home earlier this week for afterparty celebrations and to add to the 38-year-old’s home wine cellar.

Ross, who constantly shares photos of the brand via social media, has to miss the fight to perform at the Youth Hip Hop Festival in South Africa but went to Sin City last week to “watch Floyd train and show his support,” our source said.