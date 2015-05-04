Jay Z’s Mayweather-Pacquiao After Party Featured Robert Kraft, Gayle King, Nicki Minaj & More

There were plenty of expensive options for Mayweather-Pacquiao after parties in Las Vegas. But the most exclusive was easily Jay Z’s, whose guest list included Gayle King, Robert Kraft and the allegedly engaged Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill.

Reports the New York Post:

Jay Z threw an exclusive bash at Marquee Las Vegas after Floyd Mayweather beat Manny Pacquiao, where the rapper held court with wife Beyoncé and guests included Tobey Maguire, boxer Bryant Jennings, Kevin Connolly and Gayle King.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft stopped at Jay Z’s table for a powwow.

His quarterback Tom Brady was seen at the fight in dark sunglasses after partying at the Kentucky Derby with teammates.

Jay Z toasted newly engaged Nicki Minaj — who’d performed at Chateau Nightclub — and rapper Meek Mill with his high-end hooch D’Usse, and he signed two Methuselahs of Armand de Brignac Champagne for a fan.

Swizz Beatz jumped in the DJ booth to give a surprise performance.