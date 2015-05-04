Kanye West Changes Album Title To…

Kanye West is either seriously crafty or seriously bored. Yeezy took to Twitter to announce that he has changed the title of his new album, for now.

Up until yesterday, we thought the title of the Chicago rapper and designer’s forthcoming album was going to be So Help Me God.

However, “I’m changing my album name to SWISH,” he tweeted on May 3. “I might change it again but that’s the name now.”

Oh.

Does this mean NBA Playoffs Yeezy Season is here or nah?

—

Photo: WENN.com