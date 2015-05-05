Jermaine Dupri Launches iPhone Game “4 Lanes” [PHOTOS]

“In the Ferrari or Jaguar, switchin’ four lanes/With the top down screamin’ out, money ain’t a thang.” Alongside an invincible Shawn “Jay Z” Carter, Jermaine Dupri created one of the most infectious choruses Hip-Hop has ever witnessed with his 1998 smash hit, “Money Ain’t a Thang.”

In the present day, the rap mogul is combining his business acumen with his existing discography for the unveiling on the iPhone game “4 Lanes.” Dupri and his and his longstanding So So Def imprint have partnered with That Level, LLC for the iOS platform that allows players to get knee-deep in the streets while avoiding “haters” in the ultimate paper chase.

The dive in the gaming world is a throwback manuever for Dupri, who produced Ludacris’ credible Madden 2000 theme song for EA Sports’ way back in the 2000.

Best part of this news for curious Apple fans is that “4 Lanes” is free. It is now available at the App Store.

Screenshots of the game can be found on the next pages.

