Chris Brown Battery Charges Dropped

The battery charges against Chris Brown for allegedly blessing someone with the fade during a pick up basketball game have been dropped. Apparently, the victim has refused to press charges while Breezy may not have even been involved in the altercation.

Reports the New York Post:

Authorities are dropping the Las Vegas battery case against singer Chris Brown.

Las Vegas police said Tuesday that the man who claimed the star had punched him during a weekend basketball game is withdrawing his complaint.

Police said Brown, 25, was suspected of beating the man found at the Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center early Monday.

He said he was playing basketball at the Palms Casino Resort when he got into a verbal argument on the court with the singer. He claimed Brown punched him and another person with the singer also hit him.