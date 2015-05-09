French Montana Hangs With High Rollers On Casino Life 2: Brown Bag Legend [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

French Montana is no longer settling for hood famous. He’s kept up with the Kardashians so the entire world knows who he his.

On his latest mixtape, Casino Life 2: Brown Bag Legend (the sequel to 2011’s OG), the Coke Boy blurs the lines of album and mixtape by recruiting a stellar list of guest appearances who don’t come cheap. French was just out in Las Vegas for the earth-stopping Mayweather Vs. Pacquiao fight and was running the same circles as Jay Z, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. While these notable stars may be saving their talents for French’s upcoming studio album slated to drop this summer, a good handful of big names actually do appear on Casino Life 2: Brown Bag Legend to make it into an event.

Chris Brown and Migos collaborate for “Moses” while Lil Wayne shows face on “I Ain’t Gonna Lie” and Rick Ross, Curren$y, Kanye West’s ghostwriter Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Noreaga and Chinx also round out the cameos. The production doesn’t come cheap, either. Especially with Detail, Young Chop, TM808 and others manning the boards.

Such is life for a Big Willy. Stream and download Casino Life 2: Brown Bag Legend below.

Photos: Instagram