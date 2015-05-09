Chris Brown’s Naked Intruder Charged

The disturbed woman that allegedly popped a squat in Chris Brown‘s crib for a couple of days has been charged with three felonies. Amira Ayeb pled not guilty and is still in custody with her bail set at $220,000.

Reports TMZ:

Amira Ayeb is appearing before a judge for the first time since getting arrested in Brown’s home on Wednesday night. She will be charged with stalking, vandalism and burglary.

Ayeb allegedly spray painted “MRS. BROWN” all over Chris’ expensive rides — and also, “I LOVE YOU” on his kitchen counter. They say she broke into the house on Saturday, May 2 — so, she allegedly made herself very at home.

TMZ broke the story — Ayeb is an aspiring singer from Tunisia, and refers to herself as Mrs. Brown in several online postings.