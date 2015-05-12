Chris Brown NOT Pressing Charges On Naked Home Intruder

Chris Brown must have a soft spot for Amira Ayeb, the naked home intruder who chilled at his crib for a weekend and also moonlights as a struggle R&B artist.

The R&B star feels she needs the touch of a psychiatric ward opposed to prison.

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown is taking big steps to make sure he never comes home from a long trip again … to find a naked stranger in his house. For starters, he’s installing a new, top-of-the-line security system. We can’t get a straight answer, but it looks like the old system wasn’t even on when Amira Ayeb broke into his Agoura Hills home and trashed the place. Next step is good for Chris’ friends. He’s going to make sure someone is inside the house 24/7. As we reported, it appears Ayeb was inside for 2 days. So now Chris’ buddies get to house sit and there isn’t even a cat to feed. As for the break-in, we’re told Brown does not want Ayeb prosecuted. He thinks she needs help and jail won’t do the trick.

