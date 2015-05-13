Lil Kim Announces New Reality Show [VIDEO]

Lil Kim is still adamant she has a new album in the works after a ten-year hiatus. But first, she’s following the beaten path of so many stars before her and putting her life into every living room in America.

The Hip-Hop legend uploaded a new video onto YouTube today (May 13) to let her fans know that she was shooting a reality show, tentatively titled The Queen Bee.

“It’s time for the Black Kardashian,” she stated with a shameless wink and a smile. “Anything I do, just has to be big and I’m gonna take you guys on that journey with me and I’m so excited about that.”

Believe it or not, this isn’t Kimmy Blanco’s first entry into the reality show realm. In 2005 when she was set to do a year-long bid in prison for perjury, BET chronicled her last two weeks as a free woman in a show called Countdown to Lockdown. A decade later, the 39-year-old MC has new topics to detail in her life such as motherhood, getting back in the game for good, a murderous ex-boyfriend , touring, etc.

Photo: YouTube