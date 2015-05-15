The Funniest Reactions To The Bill Cosby Rape Allegation Interview

Dr. William Henry “Bill” Cosby Jr. did himself no favors with his interview with ABC’s Good Morning America where he was supposed to finally address the nearly insurmountable rape allegations against his character.

Instead of giving reporter Linsey Davis a simple “yes and no” followed by an explanation, Cosby spiraled into a bizarre tangent that jumped off the topic before his first sentence was finished.

“I am prepared to tell this young person the truth about life,” Cosby replied to Davis when asked what he would do if a young person grilled him about his alleged deviant acts. “My point is, Okay listen to me carefully. I’m telling you where the road is out. I’m telling you where you’re driving you’re going to go into water and it looks like it might only be three inches deep, but you and your car are going to go down. You want to go here or you want to be concerned about who’s giving the message?”

While no court of law would consider that response to be an admission of guilt, the court of public perception felt the embattled comedian couldn’t argue his way out of a wet paper bag and doused him with a heaping portion of raw slander.

Peep the other wild reactions to the Bill Cosby rape allegation interview in the gallery below.

Photo: ABC News

