Jay Z Bailed Baltimore Protestors Out Of Jail, According To dream hampton

Most people that make anonymous donations prefer to remain anonymous. Nevertheless, activist and journalist dream hampton revealed that Jay Z allegedly bailed Baltimore protestors out of jail.

Hampton made the reveal via Twitter. The tweets have since been deleted, but this is the Internets, and they have been screen capped.

“I’m going to tweet this and I don’t care if Jay gets mad,” she tweeted Sunday morning (May 17). “When we needed money for bail for Baltimore protestors I asked hit Jay up, as I had for Ferguson, wired tens of thousands in mins.”

She also added that “The Carters,” thus Beyonce too, donated money to help with the infrastructure of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Should hampton have kept these details to herself? Was Hova write or wrong for bailing protestors out the bing? Let us know where you stand in the comments.

