Will.i.am Uses Ipad To Track Down Thief

As previously reported last week, Black Eyed Peas front-man Will.I.Am had his Bentley broken into where $10,000 worth of jewelry and his ipad were stolen.

According to TMZ, in order to locate the perpetrator, he used the ipad’s tracking device, where he was able to locate the thief and then forward the information to police. Police were able to regain the rapper’s possessions and are close to arresting the thief.

In related news, The Black Eyed Peas recently came in at number 16 on Forbes’ Annual Power Celeb list with a net worth of $48 million, and the band is currently on their E.N.D. tour in Europe.

The group is also denying recent rumors that Fergie is planning to leave the group once the tour ends.