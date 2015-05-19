EXCLUSIVE: Boosie Premieres Touch Down 2 Cause Hell Doc in Atlanta

On Monday evening (May 18), Boosie Bad Azz, born Torrance Hatch, premiered his Touch Down 2 Cause Hell documentary at Atlanta’s Landmark Midtown Art Cinema. The film showcased years of Boosie’s life through the lens of the Motion Family production team.

The three members [C-Bass, Diwang Valdez, David KA] have been documenting the life of the Baton Rouge rapper for at least five years. “We would like to thank Boosie and the Hatch family for believing in us since day one,” David told Hip Hop Wired. “And for allowing us to be apart of their family to capture these moments.”

Touch Down tells the story of Boosie’s upbringing, his past hoop dreams, rap career, prison stint and subsequent release with the intention to, previously mentioned, “cause hell” in the industry. The full-length film is slated to be released next Tuesday—the same day as the much-anticipated LP by the same name. “I’ve done a lot of music for [this album] but you know, it was a matter of getting certain clearances and all that,” said Boosie. Motion Family was able to catch the Life After Deathrow creator at his most vulnerable points over the years. In one tense shot, they follow Boosie as he somberly checks in at the Louisiana State penitentiary and the crew gets screamed on by the guards for recording his entry. But they were sure to also capture Boosie’s most triumphant moments. Another scene shows the rapper greeting family members at the gate of his mansion for Christmas Eve last December—he’d chartered a bus for them all to spend the holidays together. Yet another scene shows Boosie giddily singing the lyrics to John Mayer’s “Gravity” while at a fast food drive-thru. When asked, after the screening, why he chose the title, Touch Down 2 Cause Hell, Boosie replied matter-of-factly, “‘Cause that’s what I did. I basically said I was coming home and you was gon’ know that I’m home.”