Iggy Azalea Gets LGBT Backlash After Being Named Pittsburgh Pridefest Headliner

Despite all her successes, the harsh reality is Iggy Azalea is currently the one the public loves to hate.

Pittsburgh Pridefest, the city’s top LGBT festival year in and out, recently named the Australian rap star as its headlining act for this year’s upcoming showcase, and according to the Pittsburgh City Paper, fans were none too pleased. A protesting Facebook page has even sprung up.

“The Iggy Azalea thing was just a last straw for folks,” Michael David Battle, founder of the Garden of Peace Project, tells the paper. “Since Delta [Foundation] took [Pittsburgh Pridefest] over, it’s been a white, cis, gay man’s event.”

Battle’s reasoning for the Iggy hate, like many others, is not her wack raps but her past racist and homophobic tweets that began to haunt her the very day her hit song “Fancy” catapulted her into superstardom.

“It goes back to the root of pride and how pride was started — by two trans women of color who were retaliating against police violence,” Battle says of the Stonewall riots. “That type of rebellion of trans women of color is something that has to be celebrated and honored,” he continued, accusing Delta of never standing for such a cause.

Whether or not they were oblivious to the backlash their musical selection would prompt, the Delta Foundation is sticking to their guns (for now).

“If we believed that Iggy Azalea was racist or homophobic, we certainly would not have selected her to headline Pittsburgh Pridefest,” the organization snapped back in a statement. “We also don’t believe she would have agreed to come if she was racist or homophobic.” They also cited they have booked diversified past entertaining acts such as Chaka Khan and Patti LaBelle.

We shall see how mad the people are come June 13 when Pittsburgh Pridefest kicks off.

H/T: Billboard

—

Photo: Winston Burris/WENN.com