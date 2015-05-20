Jim Jones Appears On Highly Questionable To Suggest French Montana Is A Cupcake [VIDEO]

Jim Jones has enjoyed a fruitful and controversial career since he emerged as a successful solo artist in 2006 and that includes various run-ins with rival rappers.

In early 2014, tensions boiled between him and his “frenemy” French Montana and the two were literally scheduled to knuckle up in Miami, but the fight never manifested for whatever reasons.

The Dipset Capo recently appeared on ESPN’s Highly Questionable to answer Bomani Jones and Dan Le Batard’s tangled gauntlet of incriminating questions when that uncooked beef came up in conversation. A highly amused Jimmy knew he had fell into the trap but still offered up his synopsis on the situation sprinkled with a bit of slander because, of course.

“Shout outs to French; he’s a lover not a fighter,” he laughed. “He didn’t want no sauce [with that fight]; I think that would have been his best bet. I still don’t think he want no sauce with that. So he should continue loving, enjoy his career and make the money he’s making because by chance he make that mistake, that’s gonna be a bad mistake for his ass.”

Normally, this would be the time when French would fire back with some slander of his own but he’s currently mourning the loss of his close friend and artist Chinx, so the timing of this interview couldn’t have been any worse.

Reps for Jones tell Hip-Hop Wired that the interview was taped two weeks ago and while Capo isn’t backing down from French being to Kardashian-like to fight him, he didn’t go out his way to disrespect a terrible situation.

Watch the Jim Jones Highly Questionable video below.

Photo: ESPN