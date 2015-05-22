A$AP Rocky – At.Long.Last.A$AP Tracklist

A$AP Rocky’s new album At.Long.Last.A$AP aka A.L.L.A drops June 2 and from the looks of the tracklist, it’s a star-studded affair.

Listeners and fans will look forward to collabs with Kanye West, Future and Lil Wayne on the 18 track effort.

Check out the full tracklist below.

At.Long.Last.A$AP Tracklist:

1. Holy Ghost (feat. Joe Fox)

2. Canal St. (feat. Bones)

3. Fine Whine (feat. M.I.A., Future & Joe Fox)

4. L$D

5. Excuse Me

6. JD

7. Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2

8. Electric Body (feat. Schoolboy Q)

9. Jukebox Joints (feat. Kanye West & Joe Fox)

10. Max B (feat. Joe Fox)

11. Pharsyde (feat. Joe Fox)

12. Wavybone (feat. Juicy J & UGK)

13. Westside Highway (feat. James Fauntleroy)

14. Better Things

15. M’$ (feat. Lil Wayne)

16. Dreams (interlude)

17. Everyday (feat. Rod Stewart & Miguel)

18. Back Home (feat. Mos Def, Acyde & Yams)

[H/T HHNM]

—

Photo: WENN.com