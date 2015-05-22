A$AP Rocky – At.Long.Last.A$AP Tracklist

A$AP Rocky’s new album At.Long.Last.A$AP aka A.L.L.A drops June 2 and from the looks of the tracklist, it’s a star-studded affair.
Listeners and fans will look forward to collabs with Kanye West, Future and Lil Wayne on the 18 track effort.
Check out the full tracklist below.
At.Long.Last.A$AP Tracklist:
1. Holy Ghost (feat. Joe Fox)
2. Canal St. (feat. Bones)
3. Fine Whine (feat. M.I.A., Future & Joe Fox)
4. L$D
5. Excuse Me
6. JD
7. Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2
8. Electric Body (feat. Schoolboy Q)
9. Jukebox Joints (feat. Kanye West & Joe Fox)
10. Max B (feat. Joe Fox)
11. Pharsyde (feat. Joe Fox)
12. Wavybone (feat. Juicy J & UGK)
13. Westside Highway (feat. James Fauntleroy)
14. Better Things
15. M’$ (feat. Lil Wayne)
16. Dreams (interlude)
17. Everyday (feat. Rod Stewart & Miguel)
18. Back Home (feat. Mos Def, Acyde & Yams)
[H/T HHNM]
—
Photo: WENN.com