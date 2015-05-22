50 Cent Sues Rick Ross Over Baby Mama Sex Tape Blame

The beef between 50 Cent and Rick Ross has long been six feet under but the G-Unit general is currently trying to dodge a legal hollow tip over the fiasco that is the MMG bawse’s baby mama’s sex tape.

Back in the 2009 when the two rap heavyweights were at war, the beef spilled outside of the music to tabloid smearing and other shenanigans and Lastonia Leviston getting pounded out on camera somehow made its way online.

Fiddy has been the target of defamation lawsuit but he’s pointing the blame back at Rozay.

Via TMZ:

Rick Ross was responsible for blasting the sex tape of his baby mama out to the world … so claims 50 Cent who is now taking aim at Ross in court. 50 has filed a lawsuit — obtained by TMZ — in which he’s trying to deflect blame from himself for the video which now has millions of views. Lastonia Leviston has sued 50 claiming she was so distraught after 50 posted the video she contemplated suicide. But now 50 says Ross is actually the one who created the problem because he or one of his lackeys was first to post it … 50 just linked to it. 50 points to an interview Ross did with a radio station the day before the video was posted in which he said he was going to put the sex tape online. 50 says in his legal docs if he loses his lawsuit to Leviston, Ross should cover most of the judgment because he’s really the guilty party. Leviston claims in her lawsuit the guy in her sex tape gave the video to 50 — who was more than eager to blast it out because it would embarrass his rival, Rick Ross.

