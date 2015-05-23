ASAP Rocky Teams With ScHoolboy Q On “Electric Body” [LISTEN]

Not to long after the tracklist to his new album, At.Long.Last.A$AP, got revealed, A$AP Rocky goes ahead and drops “Electric Body.” This particualr track peaked everyone’s interest since it features TDE’s ScHoolboy Boy.

The Harlem rapper and his Cali counterpart previously linked up on “Hands On The Wheel” and their chemistry is still evident. The duo take turns lyrically swerving over a spry tracked cooked up by Danger Mouse, THC & Teddy Walton.

Take a listen to the tagged up (for now) version below. At.Long.Last.A$AP is in stores June 2.

