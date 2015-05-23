Jeezy & DJ Drama Drop Surprise Mixtape, Gangsta Party [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

No matter what you’re doing this Memorial Day Weekend, there’s a good chance it may involve Jeezy and DJ Drama’s surprise mixtape Gangsta Party. That’s right; the Trap Or Die twins are back at with a new 10-track project that doesn’t appear to have been thought of overnight.

YG, 2 Chainz, Rich Homie Quan, Peewee Longway, Kevin Gates, Shy Glizzy, Young Dolph and (free!) Offset all cram their respective skill sets over production from the likes of Sonny Digital and Cardo.

Nothing else to do but download Gangsta Party and get your holiday started the right way.





Photo: Instagram / DJ Drama