CLOSE
HomeNews

Juicy J Hospitalized For Exhaustion [Photos]

Leave a comment

Juicy J is going to have to turn down at least for a little bit. The Taylor Gang rapper was hospitalized and later told fans via social media that he was diagnosed with exhaustion. 

“I wanna apologize to my fans in San Fran I had to rush to the hospital I’m having shortness of breath I love you all pray for me,” tweeted the “Bandz A Maker Her Dance” rapper yesterday (May 23).

Juicy was supposed to perform at the Fillmore in San Francisco for his The Hustle Continues tour last night. He posted a pic from his bed at St. Francis Memorial Hospital early this morning (May 24), promising he would make up the missed show.

Feel better soon, Juicy J.

Photo: Instagram

juicy j

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close