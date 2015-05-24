Juicy J Hospitalized For Exhaustion [Photos]

Juicy J is going to have to turn down at least for a little bit. The Taylor Gang rapper was hospitalized and later told fans via social media that he was diagnosed with exhaustion.

“I wanna apologize to my fans in San Fran I had to rush to the hospital I’m having shortness of breath I love you all pray for me,” tweeted the “Bandz A Maker Her Dance” rapper yesterday (May 23).

Juicy was supposed to perform at the Fillmore in San Francisco for his The Hustle Continues tour last night. He posted a pic from his bed at St. Francis Memorial Hospital early this morning (May 24), promising he would make up the missed show.

Feel better soon, Juicy J.

—

Photo: Instagram