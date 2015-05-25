Chris Brown Is Butthurt Karrueche & Tyson Beckford Took A Selfie [Photos]

Chris Brown wants Karrueche Tran back. How else do you explain the R&B crooner acting all butthurt that his ex dared to pose for a selfie with model Tyson Beckford?

Reports Complex:

Beckford and Karrueche shared a photo together while they were both down at the Palms Casino Resort partying in Las Vegas. The caption seemed innocent right? “Saturday with @Karrueche #vegas #palms #blasian,” Beckford wrote.

Well, the pic rubbed Brown the wrong way. One of his homies, Kid Red, posted on Instagram a very threatening message directed towards Beckford. “MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND aka the ni**as will be out .. We just came to party tho, unless a ni**a wanna try us,” he wrote in the now deleted post. “And that includes u model ni**as *Cough Cough #TysonBeckFord we see everthing LiL ni**a” #DontPlayYaSelf #CedarBlocka #FruitTownPiru #OHB #FillmoeNi**asDoItAll @tysoncbeckford”

Brown also chimed in with “U know how we get down!” but that tweet was deleted too. And then in a more violent tweet (now deleted as well), he wrote subliminal shots at Beckford. This is going a bit too far.