Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Now Wants $15K A Month

Chris Brown‘s baby mama basically hit the lotto for at least 18 years. Now Nia Guzman is claiming Breezy is a deadbeat and she wants her monthly payment boosted from $2500 to $15,000 a month.

Are diapers THAT expensive?

Reports TMZ:

Multiple sources connected with the couple tell TMZ, Chris has been paying baby Royalty‘s mom, Nia Guzman, the $2,500, but the gravy train stopped in March. Our Chris sources say he stopped paying because Nia demanded $15k a month, which he thinks is ridiculous. We’re told Chris says Nia’s treating the baby like a winning lottery ticket, but she claims he’s being incredibly cheap and their daughter is suffering as a result. We’re told Nia’s lawyer, Carl Moore, will be filing legal docs in the next 2 weeks demanding back child support and a huge monthly hike. We’re hearing rumblings of settlement.

We’re betting Brown would have no problem shelling out that cheese if it’s actually all going to his daughter. However, it seems like Ms. Guzman is looking to up her own lifestyle instead of, ya know, their kid’s.

