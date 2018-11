Juicy J may be suffering from exhaustion, but that’s not going to stop him from uploading some new heat. The Taylor Gang rapper drops a new song called “Tryna F*ck,” which since it features Drake and Ty Dolla $ign is a lock for heavy burn.

The Memphis rapper’s new album, Pure THC: The Hustle Continues, is due out later this year. Listen to “Tryna F*ck” below.

—

Photo: Instagram