Chinx Funeral Held In Queens [Photos]

It has been more than a week since Chinx, known to his closet family members as Lionel Pickens, was gunned down in Queens. While police working the case are still scrambling for leads on the murder, the ones who loved the 31-year-old rapper, father, husband and son the most, gathered not too far from the crime scene at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York to lay him to rest, earlier today, May 26.

According to XXL, members of the Hip-Hop community such as Busta Rhymes, Juelz Sanatana, The Weeknd, Maino and Bad Boy Records executives James Cruz and Harve Pierre were attendance as was his right-hand man, French Montana.

The Coke Boys leader posted a photo while pictured with Chinx’s youngest child, and included a heartfelt message which read, “Always smiling even when it’s hard, just like his father! This home of ours ain’t perfect, but rest in peace in your perfect home now, my brother. Sometimes life hurts more than death when you lose a loved one. Terrible to love something that death can touch.”

Chinx was killed in the early hours of May 17 and investigators are exploring the possibility of it being related to rapper Stack Bundles’ 2007 homicide. At any rate, the family has established a memorial fund because even with his immense popularity, his career still had many plateaus to reach before he truthfully made it big.

