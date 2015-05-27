Joe Budden’s Kickball Pose Entered Into Meme Hall Of Fame [Photos]

Joe Budden recently set himself up for failure when he figured the world would actually care that he was professional kickball pitcher. This past Memorial Day, the Slaughterhouse general was doing the All-American thing by partaking in some recreational activity at the park.

Had it been a bowling lane, it would have been a 300. Had it been a mound, he’d have a no-hitter. But Joey’s perfected form may have been a little too serious for the game of kickball and the silliest of Twitter users had a field day (pun!) with Photoshop.

Here’s the original.

And here’s what the Internet decided to do with it.

There is plenty more Joe Budden kickball ridiculousness in the gallery. Good lord.

—

Photos: Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »