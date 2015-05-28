Kanye West Settles “Bound 2” Lawsuit

Def Jam’s sample clearance department had one job. Kanye West has settled the lawsuit brought against him and his label back 2013 for the illegal use of a sample in “Bound 2” off his Yeezus album.

Reports Billboard:

Ricky Spicer, former soul singer of The Ponderosa Twins Plus One, sued West, Roc-A-Fella Records, Universal Music Group and Island Def Jam Music Group on Dec. 23, 2013, for the use of the group’s song “Bound” without his authorization.

Paperwork (dated March 6) was filed to New York court earlier this month, on May 11, discontinuing Spicer’s suit.

In 2013, Spicer stated that he had not received any compensation, despite the song’s success. He sought an injunction and damages for alleged violations of New York civil right of publicity law (section 51), unjust enrichment and common law copyright infringement.

On the song, Spicer’s altered voice can be heard throughout the chorus singing the lyrics “Bound, bound/ Bound to fall in love.”