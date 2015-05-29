Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy Italy Vacation Pics

It goes without saying that the Carters live a charmed life. Beyonce, Jay Z and Blue Ivy recently vacationed in Italy, and Bey shared pics documenting their travels.

No more passing pics of little body parts, we are now getting full shots of the fast growing Blue Ivy.

The family kicked in Florence, Italy, hitting museums, churches and the wedding of billionaire Noam Gottesman and Bianca Duenas.

Check out the best of the pics in the following pages.

—

Photo: Beyonce.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »