Chance The Rapper’s Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment Surf Album Drops On iTunes For Free

Fans have been patiently waiting for Chance The Rapper’s jazz hybrid project, Surf, with Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment to be released after hearing the sanctified hymns on “Sunday Candy.” So imagine their surprise when they awoke this morning and realized that the mysterious Surf album had undergone the Beyoncé treatment and was released for free on iTunes.

What’s that Internet expression? Mind…blown?

Little was known about the record’s makeup aside from Donnie Trumpet was psydenumon being used by former Kids These Days artist Nico Segal and it was slated to break the year-long drought for Chance The Rapper releases. In a past interview with Billboard, the Chicago MC tried to play it cool without spilling the beans saying, “”It’s a big step for all of us all putting our heads together and letting Nico hold the reigns and carry it. There’s a lot of great instrumentation. A lot of input from cool writers. I’m already saying too much.”

After glancing at the full tracklist, it’s understandable why Chance didn’t want to pop the lid. Not to say the band’s chemistry wasn’t enough but the album boasts features from the likes of A-listers such as Big Sean, Busta Rhymes, B.o.B., Ms. Erykah Badu–and those are just the b’s.

Download the Surf album below and be merry.

[Surf on iTunes]

Photo: Instagram/Chance The Rapper