Nicki Minaj & Chris Brown Light Up iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party [Photos/Video]

The 2015 iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party made a big splash over the weekend in Vegas and it was largely due to its impressive line-up of star power.

Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas got the crowd pumped for two of Hip-Hop’s biggest acts in Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj to shut things down in orderly fashion.

Breezy did what he does best when he’s not instigating trouble in Vegas and Nicki pulled multiple rabbits out of her hat from The Pinkprint before bringing out David Guetta and Bebe Rexha for the new crowd favorite, “Hey Mama.”

Flip through the gallery to see the flicks and video of the dazzling event.

Photos: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

