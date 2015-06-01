Jamie Foxx’s Hollywood: A Story Of A Dozen Roses Tops R&B/Hip-Hop Charts

A healthy combination of positive and negative press and worked well in Jamie Foxx’s favor for his fifth studio album, Hollywood: A Story Of A Dozen Roses.

Reports Billboard:

Jamie Foxx debuts at No. 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums (dated June 6) with his R&B set Hollywood: A Story Of A Dozen Roses, scoring his third chart-topper and first since 2009. The new set sold 31,000 copies in the week ending May 24, according to Nielsen Music. It also debuts at at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 (Foxx’s fourth top 10 on that tally). Foxx’s second single from the set, “You Changed Me,” featuring Chris Brown, hops 16-14 on Hot R&B Songs, returning to its peak position on the list. A 43 percent jump in streams contributes to the climb, rising to 808,000 domestic clicks across monitored streaming platforms. Spotify plays account for 36 percent of overall weekly streams of the track. Album track “In Love By Now” arrives at No. 22 on Hot R&B Songs, becoming the singer’s second charting song on the nearly three-year-old list. Digital sales spur the entrance, growing 106 percent to 11,000 downloads. The digital increase lands the song a No. 15 arrival on R&B Digital Songs, Foxx’s highest peak yet.

For those of you whose favorite lines is “I didn’t even know ___ had an album out,” you do now.

Scoop Hollywood: A Story Of A Dozen Roses on iTunes, which also features guest appearances from Pharrell, Wale, Fabolous and more.

Watch the video for “You Changed Me” right here.

—

Photo: RCA Records