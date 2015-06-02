Jay Rock Breaks Bread On “Money Trees Deuce” [LISTEN]

The glory from the 2012 classic good kid, m.A.A.d city was Kendrick Lamar’s but you’ll find plenty of fans and critics who will argue that his TDE labelmate Jay Rock had the verse. On the song “Money Trees,” the two MCs traded cleverly worded bars while specifically touching on how the root of evil leads not only to bad decisions in the hood, it also challenges close-knit friendships; even when blood ties are involved.

Topically, it was music worth treasuring and to jumpstart the campaign for his long-awaited sophomore album, Jay Rock rocks dolo on its sequel, “Money Trees Deuce.” Although duets (especially with K. Dot are always appreciated) the original Top Dawg gatekeeper has three verses worth of calculative rhymes to get off his chest and the record becomes its own man outside of the aforementioned song’s shadow. Producers Flippa and J Proof help put Rock’s poetry in motion with a serene instrumental that accented with light horns and a slow-moving drum cadence.

—

Photo: Instagram/Jay Rock