50 Cent’s New Girl Nancy Babochian Is Already Winning The Internet [Photos]

This week, 50 Cent has comfortably been in the driver’s seat as his career in Hollywood has been moving in the fast lane. On Monday, his new comedy with Melissa McCarthy, Spy celebrated its premiere and Tuesday, he saw the unveiling of his favorite project, Power, enjoy its second season on Starz.

Since it’s never fun to hog all the fun, it appears Fif has been sharing his time with new romantic interest that rivals (and mirrors) the beauty of his last two known situations with Daphne Joy and Tatted Up Holly. He went public with Nancy Babochian and obviously wasn’t shy about it.

During the latter premiere he also confirmed that Street King Immortal would be released this coming September.

Big things popping as Tip would say. In the meantime, stare at Ms. Babobchian in the gallery and keep it locked to see if she’ll be at the SKI release party.

