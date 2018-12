Jadakiss spittin’ his language over the classic Raekwon instrumental for “Incarcerated Scarfaces”? Yes, please.

Another Friday heater from Kiss. The LOX rapper’s new solo album, Top 5 Dead or Alive, is on the way.

https://soundcloud.com/therealkiss/jadakiss-incarcerated-2?in=therealkiss/sets/incarcerated-scarfaces-t5doa-1

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls/Hip-Hop Wired