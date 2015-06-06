Kylie Jenner Shames Chris Brown After He Slandered Caitlyn Jenner On Instagram [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown is having a hard time deciphering who his friends are at the present time. A day after he allegedly terrorized his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran in the wee hours of the night, he did his buddy Tyga no favors after he publicly threw shots at her girlfriend’s father, Caitlyn Jenner.

There’s a popular meme going around that bigs up Akon’s new solar project and tears down Caitlyn Jenner’s transgender unveiling in the process. Snoop Dogg already got hit with the backlash and now it’s Breezy’s turn.

Via Billboard:

While Brown made quick work of deleting the meme, a lot of his fans noticed — and someone very close to the situation reportedly noticed too. According to a screengrab, Kylie Jenner — a friend of Brown’s and Caitlyn’s daughter — commented on the photo before it was deleted. “Not very nice to say about your friends dad,” the alleged comment read. Jenner and Brown were just spotted together on Thursday, on the video set for Chris’ new song with Kylie’s boyfriend Tyga.

What a tangled web these Kardashians weave across the entertainment world. As of press time, Chris Brown is back to being “konfused.”

Flip through the gallery below to see all the kraziness that recently transpired from this latest ordeal. Chris Brown and Tyga’s Fan of a Fan album is also in stores now.

Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com

