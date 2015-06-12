Iggy Azalea Says The “Cool” Thing Is To Hate On Her, Scraps 6 Months Of Music

While Rachel Dolezal is getting cooked for posing as a Black woman, accused cultural appropriator Iggy Azalea returns to the Internet to update her fans on her goings on, via Twitter (she quit in February). It turns out that the Grand Hustle rapper has scrapped six months of work on a new album and also claims that “the ‘cool” thing is to hate on her.

its really tough to stick by someone when the "cool" thing is to hate on them. thanks to everyone who made the choice to stand by me. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 11, 2015

“It’s really tough to stick by someone when the ‘cool’ thing is to hate on them. thanks to everyone who made the choice to stand by me,” she tweeted early Friday morning (June 12).

Azalea also revealed that she scrapped six months of new material when a fan inquired about her new album.

Peep more of Azalea’s reveals, including that she’s putting together a coffee table book, on the following pages.

@buterascrowns not really other than that i scraped an entire 6 months of work and started totally new. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 11, 2015

Photo: WENN.com

