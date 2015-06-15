Chris Rock’s Estranged Wife Going Full Ms. Fufu In The Divorce

You already knew that the Chris Rock/Malaak Compton divorce wasn’t going down smooth and easy, especially after 19 years of marriage.

According to the New York Post, the legendary comedian’s $70 million has just been put on the endangered species list.

Reports Page Six:

Malaak Compton-Rock is demanding a huge hunk of her husband’s $70 million fortune so she can maintain a Champagne-and-caviar lifestyle, a copy of her divorce papers reveals. The stay-at-home mom married the ex-“Saturday Night Live” star in 1996 after they met at the Essence Awards while she was working in public relations. She soon gave up her career and became a full-time mother, court papers say. Compton-Rock, 46, now spends much of her time caring for the couple’s kids — Lola Simone, 13, and Zahra Savannah, 11 — in their posh home in Alpine, NJ, where their neighbors include singer Mary J. Blige and Yankee pitcher CC Sabathia. Both parties agree their prenup has expired under a sunset clause, meaning they could face a battle over the eight-figure family bank account, a filing in Bergen County court shows. The papers also say she and Rock, 50, have already agreed to 50-50 child custody. Compton-Rock spends her free time on the charity circuit. She runs a group called The Angel Rock Project and in 2008 appeared as a judge on the ABC reality show “Oprah’s Big Give,” where she clinked Champagne glasses with actress Vivica A. Fox and “Sopranos” star Lorraine Bracco. The court filings say Compton-Rock deserves a payout “commensurate with the marital standard of living” because of all her child-rearing and charitable endeavors.

Divorce can be so…depressing.

—

Photo: WENN