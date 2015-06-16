Killer Mike’s Bid For Georgia State Senate Hits A Roadblock

He tried, but it turns out Killer Mike can’t run for the Georgia state senate, as a write-in candidate. Unfortunately, rules are rules.

Special Election In Atl tomorrow for the State Rep Seat in district 55. If U wanna write me in My Name is Michael Render. If I win We Win — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) June 15, 2015

The Atlanta MC sent out a tweet yesterday (June 15) to rally votes, until he realized that he’s not eligible for the spot.

Here’s why:

I can’t run. BUT For the folks that were willing to Write in #MichaelRender Thank U so Much. I am gonna run one day and WE WILL WIN. However in Ga I wud have to officially enter as a “write in” vs being an Actual Write in (those are the breaks) but, I really felt it important to draw attention to this race. We have BIG Problems in education, schools and prison reform in Ga and I wanna see change. I wanna see Yall active in Local politics. The fact that ya’ll are willing to support me shows change is possible and while I run around rapping with El-P doing #RunTheJewels for the next few yrs I want ya’ll to get & stay active and Run for office! We need more New and fresh ideas & people! Now Tomorrow yall choose between two sisters, a Junior & a white indie (really republican and I’m cool with that too if he does the job so give him a look) I suggest yall Google them read up tonight and GO VOTE tomorrow! I will Run In the Future and We Will Win! Love and Respect Michael Render

The political loophole put Mike’s campaign on the shelf until next year.

And he’s still encouraging people to vote. Hit the flip for more.

