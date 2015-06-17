Jury Watches Rick Ross Baby Mama Sex Tape

50 Cent and Rick Ross’ baby mama continue to battle in court, and it meant the jury having to watch the sex tape at the center of their legal beef.

Reports the New York Post:

A Manhattan courtroom turned into a virtual peep show Tuesday when nine jurors watched clips of raunchy sex involving rapper Rick Ross’ baby mama. The amateur video is at the heart of a Supreme Court lawsuit filed by Ross’ ex-girlfriend, Lastonia Leviston, 36, against Ross’ rival, 50 Cent, for allegedly doctoring the randy recording and then posting it online, where it has been seen by 4 million viewers. Jurors saw a 30-second trailer in which Leviston fondles her own breasts, puts her head in the crotch of her then-boyfriend, Maurice Murray, and then engages in sex with him “doggy-style.”

This is where we point out that all this struggle could have been avoided if she never recorded getting boinked by her ex on camera. Just saying.

50 Cent’s legal bills must be healthy. The Queens rapper recently revealed that he is suing Media Take Out for leaking LaLa Anthony’s nude scene from Power.

—

Photo: ThisIs50.com