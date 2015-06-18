Lauryn Hill Covers Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” For Netflix Documentary [LISTEN]

Netflix’s upcoming Nina Simone documentary, What Happened, Miss Simone?, is supposed to be the one to watch and several artists are recording cover songs of the late jazz legend’s discography. One of those artists just so happens to be Ms. Lauryn Hill as the degree of separation between the two are next to nothing.

“Because I fed on this music, both hers and lovers like her, like my basic food, I believed I always had a right to have a voice. Her example is clearly a form of sustenance to a generation needing to find theirs. What a gift,” the ex-Fugees leader tells Rolling Stone about her cover of “Feeling Good.”

What Happened, Miss Simone? premieres on Netflix on June 26th and shortly after on July 10, the compilation Nina Revisited: A Tribute to Nina Simone will be released. Common, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Jazmine Sullivan and Simone’s daughter Lisa all chip in on the project, among others. As for Lauryn Hill, she reportedly got so “swept up” in the emotional process that she contributed six songs to the LP.

Listen to “Feeling Good” in the Vevo player and peep the compilation’s tracklist down below.

1. Lisa Simone – “Nobody’s Fault but Mine (Intro)” 2. Ms. Lauryn Hill – “Feeling Good” 3. Ms. Lauryn Hill – “I’ve Got Life” – Ms. Lauryn Hill 4. Ms. Lauryn Hill – “Ne Me Quitte Pas” – Ms. Lauryn Hill 5. Jazmine Sullivan – “Baltimore” 6. Grace – “Love Me or Leave Me” 7. Usher – “My Baby Just Cares For Me” 8. Mary J. Blige – “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” 9. Gregory Porter – “Sinnerman” 10. Common & Lalah Hathaway – “YG&B” 11. Alice Smith – “I Put A Spell On You” 12. Lisa Simone – “I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl” 13. Ms. Lauryn Hill – “Black Is The Color Of My True Love’s Hair” 14. Ms. Lauryn Hill – “Wild Is The Wind” 15. Ms. Lauryn Hill – “African Mailman” 16. Nina Simone – “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free”

—

Photo: SIPA/WENN.com