Kim Kardashian Reveals Sex Of New Baby [PHOTOS]

Kim Kardashian is thrilled she is pregnant with baby #2 and for Father’s Day 2015, she revealed the much-speculated sex of Kanye West’s future kid.

“Precious moments like this when we were traveling on tour with you are what I live for,” she captioned for a picture on Instagram of Yeezy and their daughter North West reading stories. “You’re such a good daddy to North & you will be the best daddy to our new son too!”

And there you have it. There will be a male heir to the G.O.O.D Music thrown. Prince Akeem to the Louis Vuitton Jaffe Joe.

Take a look at the Kim Kardashian baby announcement below and flip it on the next page to see Kim K’s own personal Father’s Day tribute to the late Robert Kardashian.

