DJ Khaled’s New Artist Steph LeCor | Bangin Candy [PHOTOS]

No one ever said breaking into the Hip-Hop game was supposed to be easy as nothing short of having a total package will fly these days.

DJ Khaled is switching up the chess pieces on his We The Best Music Group board for 2015 with his latest recruitment of Miami starlet Steph LeCor. The 20-something attractive artist got her start on Poe Boy Records as the singer in the group Kulture Shock and now she’s finally spreading her wings on that solo dolo trek.

Her first act as We The Best First Lady is to celebrate her favorite day of the week, which of course, is “Saturday.” By putting her singing chops to good use, she threads the lines between rap and R&B will flowing about sex, shopping and smoking. In other words, a good ass day.

Seems like Khaled Khaled has some potential in his latest signee. Flip through the gallery below to hear “Saturday” and see why the video will be twice as good.

