Roc Nation Enlists Meek Mill, Fabolous, Vic Mensa & More At Samsung Studio LA [Photos]

Roc Nation is a navy–better yet an army–and they flexed their collective muscle on Friday, June 26 to light up an exclusive concert at the Samsung LA Studio.

The private event officially kicked-off BET Awards Weekend 2015 and drew in famous faces such as E!’s Terrence J, Jaden Smith, Boris Kodjoe, Angela Simmons, new recording artist Justine Skye, Damien Dante Wayans, Jazmine Sullivan, pro soccer player Jerome Boateng, model Sean Ross, and more.

Both Casey Veggies and Vic Mensa are on the verge of releasing their debut albums Live & Grow and Traffic, respectively, and showed the crowd in attendance just why the pre-orders should be all but automatic with bubbling hits like “The Boy” and “U Mad.”

Fabolous has been going strong since he signed to the Roc and he reminded everyone that The Young O.G. Project is still a forced to be reckowned with. In the interim, DJ Mustard also manned the wheels of steels, spinning all the current heat, which not-so-ironically involves his own production.

To close the night out, Meek Milly from Philly took the stage for breezy renditions of “Check” and “Monster” as his Dreams Worth More Than Money album grows in anticipation by the day. For an added effect, he brought out Wale to perform “Clappers” because you can never have enough booty shaking moments at a show.

Photos: Jonathan Leibson, Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Samsung

