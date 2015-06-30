White Girls Beefing: Britney Spears Fires Back At Iggy Azalea

In white girls beefing news: Britney Spears fired back at Iggy Azalea after the game changing rapper (her words, definitely not ours) threw the Pop star under the bus for their failed “Pretty Girls” struggle single.

Yesterday, Iggy reiterated that Spears failed to properly promote the song, thus why it flopped.

Well Spears responded back last night with some sharp shade of her own, tweeting, “Can’t wait to get back to Vegas. So thankful I have shows for the rest of the year to look forward to… #YouWantAPieceOfMe.”

And there you have it. This is where we point out that the song actually flopped because it was hot wackness on toast. Just saying.

Iggy just never learns, eh?

